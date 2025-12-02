Ashnoor Kaur has finally broken her silence on the body-shaming remark made inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The actress opened up about why the incident affected her deeply and how it brought back personal memories from her early career.

Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Why the Body-Shaming Incident:

In a recent episode, Ashnoor brought back the moment when one of her housemates had made a contemptuous comment about her appearance. While Bigg Boss viewers had already expressed their ire on social media, the actress explained that she was disturbed by it since it came from one of her so-called friends within the house.

Ashnoor said, ‘I think the body shaming thing was very personal to me. Mujhe nahi laga that ki main kabhi bhi itna vocal ho sakti hu uske baare mein. I was always very quiet about this, I was actually ashamed about this. I just felt that I don’t look good enough or I don’t want to share my story, I don’t want to share my insecurity.’

What Made It Feel So Personal?

Ashnoor narrated how the whole incident triggered her past struggles as a teenager in the entertainment world. She stressed that she worked hard on having a healthy relationship with her body, being ridiculed for it on national television felt like a huge slap.

She went on to elaborate that celebrities are judged for their looks, yet are still very much hurt.

Fans Support Ashnoor

Minutes after airing, her social media supporters flooded the platform with words of strength and solidarity. Many praised her for taking the issue maturely instead of overdramatizing it.