The shooting for the third season of Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us' has come to an end. First photos released by the makers already gave fans an exclusive look into the last chapter of the epic love story between Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung).

'Maxton Hall' Season 3: Cast and Creative Team

The third season of the series produced by UFA Fiction is based on Save Us, the third part of the bestselling novel series by author Mona Kasten published by LYX. Alongside Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, the cast includes Sonja Weisser as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, , Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine, and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia. Martin Schreier returns as director, with Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim as Executive Producers. The third season was written by Sandra Stockmann, Ceylan Yildirim, Marlene Melchior, Catharina Junk and Aylin Kockler. Producers are Eike Adler and Valentin Debler.

What to Expect in the Final Season

Official synopsis of the third season read, "Ruby is on the edge: She has been suspended from Maxton Hall College, and all evidence points to James being responsible for her expulsion. A slap in the face that not only endangers Ruby's Oxford dream but also puts their love to a severe test. While Ruby and James do everything to save Ruby's graduation, their environment and James's circle of friends get caught in an emotional whirlwind that completely disrupts the existing order. Ruby and James painfully realize: Their worlds couldn't be further apart, and not everything is as it seems. Can their love and friendships survive the enormous storms while the shadows of the past grow darker?"

The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF). (ANI)