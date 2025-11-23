Image Credit : IMDb

Adipurush was designed as a large-scale mythological epic inspired by the Ramayana. Its budget was heavily dedicated to VFX-driven world-building, digital environments, and CGI-heavy battle sequences. With Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film aimed to create a visually immersive reinterpretation of an ancient tale. Despite mixed reception, its ambition, size, and reliance on expensive technology place it firmly among India’s costliest productions. However, despite the budget and the star cast, Adipurush failed to perform at the box office.