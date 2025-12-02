The latest elimination in Bigg Boss 19 has reportedly shown the door to Malti Chahar, leaving fans shocked as the show enters its finale phase. With her exit, the Top 5 finalists have now been locked in, setting the stage for an intense finish.

The latest episode in Bigg Boss 19 is going well with excellent news about actress and influencer Malti Chahar, as reports indicate she has been evicted from the show. The mid-week eviction reshapes the whole fight for the utmost prize, thus making fans curious as to whom they officially welcomed into the Top 5.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking Mid Week Eviction

According to inside reports, Malti's eviction was executed during a special elimination task scripted within the house. Participants reportedly took an entry into the challenge that determined who among them would get the coveted final-week seat. Now, going by the outcome of the task, Contestants were asked to put their photos into the fire, and the color that comes out the fire would decide their next step. When Malti’s photo was put in the fire, it turned red, confirming her elimination from the house.

This is a critical juncture just days before the finale, and some fans are divided on whether the elimination was justified.

The Top 5 of Bigg Boss 19

With Malti out, the show has locked the top 5 finalists:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik.

As per the current updates, the final contestants fighting for the trophy of Bigg Boss 19 are:

Scroll to load tweet…

The announcement has triggered mixed emotions online. While many viewers are eager to see their favorites make it to the final stage, many others still debate whether or not Malti's elimination was justified. And indeed, there is malice behind such conversations; yet, expectations for the finale are quite solid, with Bigg Boss moving into the fiercest part of its season.