Months after Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2, controversy has erupted once again as her name has reportedly been deleted from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms. The issue came to light when a fan pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the actress’ contribution to the film was no longer acknowledged in the streaming version. The user emphasized that film credits are not just names but a mark of respect and recognition for the work artists put in.