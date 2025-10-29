- Home
Months after Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2, her name has reportedly been removed from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms, sparking outrage among fans who called it disrespectful to her contribution
Deepika Padukone’s Name Removed from Kalki 2898 AD Credits
Months after Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2, controversy has erupted once again as her name has reportedly been deleted from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms. The issue came to light when a fan pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the actress’ contribution to the film was no longer acknowledged in the streaming version. The user emphasized that film credits are not just names but a mark of respect and recognition for the work artists put in.
Fans Express Anger Over Removal
Following the fan post, several netizens voiced disappointment, criticizing Vyjayanthi Films for the decision. One fan accused the production house of being disrespectful toward Deepika’s work, questioning how removing her name could possibly erase her impact from the film. Many users expressed that such actions undermine the effort and emotional depth Deepika brought to her character in the sci-fi epic.
Deepika Padukone’s Exit from Kalki 2 Confirmed
Back in September, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially announced that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the upcoming sequel. Through a statement on X, the production house explained that the decision was made after much deliberation, noting that a project like Kalki required “complete commitment.” They thanked the actress for her contribution to the first film and wished her well for future ventures. Reports later suggested that creative and financial disagreements might have led to the fallout, including Deepika’s alleged demand for a 25% fee hike and a fixed seven-hour work schedule.
Deepika Addresses the Issue with Grace
Weeks after the announcement, Deepika finally spoke to CNBC-TV18 about ongoing discussions on pay parity and working conditions in Bollywood. Without directly mentioning Kalki 2, she shared that she has often faced such challenges and prefers to deal with them quietly and gracefully. She added that while some of her professional battles become public, she believes in maintaining dignity and handling such matters privately.