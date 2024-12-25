Priyanka Chopra shares playful 'naughty' stockings photo on Christmas [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are embracing the holiday spirit with their daughter Malti Marie, sharing festive glimpses online

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress has been sharing snippets of her festive preparations online. Recently, a playful moment caught attention when she posted a photo of a stocking on social media, sparking conversations.

Using her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared an image of stockings belonging to her and Nick, captioning it with a cheeky note about the stuffing being "naughty, not nice." Meanwhile, the family was spotted enjoying a shopping outing. In a video circulating online, Priyanka was seen holding Malti’s hand as the little one eagerly led her into a store, showcasing an adorable mother-daughter bond.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following their striking red-carpet appearance, the couple extended their visit to indulge in a serene vacation. On December 14, Priyanka shared glimpses of their desert escapade, expressing her love for moments like these.

Through her Instagram post, Priyanka included a series of photos highlighting the trip. One image showed her riding a sand bike, dressed in a casual ensemble of a white crop top, denim pants, and a protective white scarf for her hair. Another amusing photo captured her laughing as Nick playfully interacted with a camel. The duo also explored local cuisine before dressing up to wander the city’s sights. Priyanka reflected on their adventure with a heartfelt message of gratitude for Jeddah and the festival.

This year has been packed with work and travel for the couple. Priyanka completed filming for the second season of Citadel, a series by the Russo Brothers, with Malti joining her on set. She is now preparing for her upcoming film Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has been busy touring the United States with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, as part of their musical endeavors.

