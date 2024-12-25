'All hail queen...', Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar' lehenga displayed at Academy Museum [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s portrayal of Jodhaa Bai in the 2008 epic Jodhaa Akbar remains iconic for its grandeur and artistry. Recently, her red wedding lehenga from the film, designed by Neeta Lulla, was showcased at the Academy Museum, celebrating Indian craftsmanship on an international stage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global icon and one of the most acclaimed faces of Indian cinema, continues to leave her mark on international platforms. Her portrayal of Jodhaa Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 epic Jodhaa Akbar remains etched in the memory of cinema lovers. The film's grandeur, intricate costumes, and compelling narrative transported viewers to a historical era of opulence. Recently, the iconic red wedding lehenga worn by Aishwarya in the film was displayed at the prestigious Academy Museum, garnering admiration from fans around the globe.

On December 24, the Academy shared a social media post paying homage to the iconic attire. The caption described the lehenga as "a piece fit for a queen, crafted for the silver screen," highlighting the skill of designer Neeta Lulla. It further detailed the vibrant zardozi embroidery and the centuries-old craftsmanship, drawing attention to a hidden gem within the ensemble—a jewel-encrusted peacock, representing India’s national bird.

Fans expressed their excitement over this recognition of Indian cinema on such a significant international platform. Comments highlighted their appreciation for this milestone, with many lauding Aishwarya’s contribution to bringing Bollywood’s artistry to global attention. Observers noted that such acknowledgments from institutions like the Academy validate the cultural richness of Indian films.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun faced THESE 12 tough questions during investigation

The lehenga, adorned with intricate embroidery and featuring the exquisite peacock motif, serves as a powerful testament to India’s artistic and cultural legacy. Neeta Lulla’s design transcends mere costume-making, symbolizing the regal essence of Jodhaa Bai’s character in the film.

Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar, received widespread acclaim for its lavish sets, compelling performances, and A. R. Rahman’s enchanting music. The inclusion of Aishwarya’s lehenga in the Academy Museum further cements the film’s legacy as a cinematic masterpiece.

Latest Videos