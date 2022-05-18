Priyanka Chopra's face covered in bruises; Nick Jonas showed Bollywood dance to Jimmy Fallon (Video)

Priyanka Chopra has posted a fresh photo from the Citadel set. And on the other hand, Nick Jonas teaches Jimmy Fallon Bollywood dance moves learnt from his wife Priyanka Chopra

A 'difficult day at work' for Priyanka Chopra included some (hopefully artificial) bruises! The actress is currently filming Citadel for her forthcoming series, and she shared a photo from the set with her followers. Priyanka was covered in bruises and had blood streaks on her face in the photo. She posted the photo on Instagram. #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife." The picture received reactions from many, including Awkwafina. The Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star dropped fire emojis.

Last week, Priyanka returned to work on the set of Citadel. Citadel is a spy series produced by the Russo Brothers and starring Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The show's Indian adaption will be released later. Raj and DK of The Family Man fame will direct the Indian series.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas has caught the Bollywood bug, and we love it! On Jimmy Fallon's show, Nick has admitted that dancing to Bollywood music is his favourite. Not only that, but he was also spotted teaching Jimmy Fallon a simple Bollywood technique.

The Jonas Brothers member appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss his upcoming dance show, Dancing with Myself, alongside Shakira. Nick mentioned Bollywood music and dancing when discussing the show.

"My wife, Priyanka, is Indian, so we listen to Bollywood music." It's the simplest for me to dance to because I can just smash my palm in the air all the time. "It works no matter where I am, sitting or standing, and I appear to know what I'm doing," he informed the show. Jimmy picked up the step quickly and even replicated it.

