    Chethana Raj, a TV actor, developed complications after the fat-free surgery. Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani spoke to Asianet Newsable exclusively on the same.

    Exclusive Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided" RBA
    Bangalore, First Published May 18, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    In a terrible tale of body shaming and the compulsive pursuit of near-impossible beauty ideals, a young Kannada actress who went to a private hospital in Bengaluru for fat removal surgery died. Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old television actress, died as a result of the hospital's carelessness, according to her family. Chethana was a popular character in Kannada soap-opera-like Geetha and Doresani. Her death surprised her friends, coworkers, and fans.

    Chethana Raj allegedly went to Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar with her pals for cosmetic surgery without informing her parents. Before she was transported into surgery, her buddy allegedly signed the permission form. Her lungs apparently filled up with fluid soon after the treatment. Within hours, she died of heart arrest.

    Also Read: Why did Chethana Raj die? What went wrong with her cosmetic surgery? Actress' uncle revels

    Based on Chethana Raj's parents' police complaint, a case has been launched against physicians. A report on her death is pending, and a charge has been filed against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in connection with her death. The hospital has been decommissioned. "This is an instance of medical malpractice. We have filed a complaint, but no arrests have yet been made since action would be taken when the medical report is received "Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru, Vinayak Patil stated.

    We spoke to Sanjjanaa Galrani, one of the popular actresses in the Kannada film industry mourns for the loss of a rising star. "The loss is done; Chethana Raj is such a pretty girl, big beautiful cat eyes, charming looking. She was completely misguided; she had not even informed her parents and gone under the knife." 

    Sanjjanaa Galrani felt sorry for the parents, "Imagine the life of her parents, it will be going to be a permanent curse life. They have to live their lives without their daughter, and the parents have to suffer their whole life."

    Listen to the whole interview here:

    "

    Her parents claim the hospital broke the law by failing to get their consent before surgery and doing the procedure in an ICU with inadequate facilities.

    "Without any precautions, they conducted this surgery. The doctors should have suggested surgery only if there was a real need for removal of fat. Her friend signed the consent form before she was taken into surgery," said the actor's father Varadaraju. 

    Also Read: Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru

    Her uncle added: "Someone told her to reduce her weight, so she went to Shetty Hospital do a fat reduction surgery. They don't have an ICU but did the surgery. Fluid entered her respiratory tract, and her friend was told she had suffered a cardiac arrest." 

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
