Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie are presently in Mumbai. The star kid is visiting India for the first time, so her adoring mother PeeCee made sure to take her to the propitious Siddhivinayak Temple.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went to visit the famous Siddhivinayak Temple together with her infant daughter and other family members. The mother-daughter pair sought blessings. Online users have discovered numerous videos of the global superstar performing the darshan at the temple.

The actress from Citadel looked sober in a pale green salwar suit. Little Malti, on the other hand, looked adorable in a white dress. Priyanka was spotted at the pooja ceremony holding her daughter in her arms. We could see tikas on the forehead's of the mother-daughter duo. The actress can be seen pleading with Lord Ganesha's idol at the temple in one of the viral pictures. Notably, bystanders could be spotted recording their visit on their smartphones.

The actress, who had always stood by Indian values, has not changed a bit, to date. These photos are a live example that the Baywatch (2017) actress is still rooted in our culture and wants her daughter, too, to imbibe the same. Watch the video here:

The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned it, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya.”