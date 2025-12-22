- Home
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: Ever since release of second film in Avatar franchise, talk about its third part had already started. On Sunday, December 21, its 3rd day, Avatar 3 maintained its strong grip on the Indian box office
Avatar: Fire And Ash
James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash held strong at the Indian box office on day 3, showing its strength against the massive earnings of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.
Earnings In India
Avatar: Fire and Ash earned about ₹20 crore in India on day one. It saw a 17.63% jump on day two, earning ₹22.35 crore, for a two-day total of ₹41.05 crore.
First Sunday
By 8:30 PM on its first Sunday (Day 3), the film earned ₹21.15 Cr, taking its total to ₹62.4 Cr. Final Sunday figures for India are expected Monday. Worldwide data is pending.
Occupancy
On Sunday, Avatar: Fire and Ash had a total English occupancy of 31.02%. The franchise is popular across India, especially the English and Hindi versions, and is also finding an audience in the South.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Worldwide Box Office
The film has hit a major milestone, reportedly crossing the $100 million mark (approx. ₹830 crore) at the global box office.
