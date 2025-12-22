- Home
Dhurandhar has become second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the Worldwide Box Office. It has collected over ₹800 crore worldwide. The film has surpassed Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava'. Read the latest box office report of ‘Dhurandhar’
How much did 'Dhurandhar' earn worldwide?
As per reports, 'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh has made about ₹805.1 crore globally. Its India net is ₹538.90 crore and overseas gross is ₹163.55 crore.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
'Dhurandhar' overpowers 'Chhaava'
'Dhurandhar' has dethroned 'Chhaava' from the top spot worldwide. 'Chhaava' had a global gross of ₹797.34 crore, with an India net of ₹600.10 crore and ₹81.28 crore overseas.
Bollywood films in the worldwide 800 crore club
Bollywood's 800 Cr+ Club includes Dangal, Jawan, Pathaan. Dhurandhar is the newest entry with ₹805.1 cr (running).
'Dhurandhar' is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 overall
'Dhurandhar' is 2025's 2nd highest-grossing Indian film, behind 'Kantara: Chapter 1' (₹852.3 cr). It's expected to soon claim the No. 1 spot for 2025.
