    Not singing or acting, THIS is popular artist Harrdy Sandhu's first love

    Best known for songs like Kyaa Baat Ay, Naah Goriye, Bijlee Bijlee, Tiliyaan, and so on, the globally prominent singer and Bollywood actor Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his first love in a recent interview.

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Harrdy Sandhu is one of the biggest names in the Punjabi music industry. He has created a permanent niche for himself with chartbuster songs like Soch, Titliaan, Yaar Ni Milyaa, Kudiyaan Lahore Diyaan, Titliaan Warga, Chandigarh Mein, Ki Kariye, and so on.

    For those unaware, Harrdy made his big Bollywood debut as an actor in the sports drama film, 83, based on India's victorious campaign at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He played the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal. He was a pivotal part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. In November 2021, Harrdy released a new single titled Bijlee Bijlee.

    Bijlee Bijlee, written and composed by Jaani and music by B Praak, got released by Jaani's music label Desi Melodies. The song and its catchy hook dance step became viral on Instagram reels with more than 1.4 million reels. He recently wowed his fans with an impressive performance in the acclaimed film, Code Red Tiranga alongside Parineeti Chopra.

    In a recent interview, Harrdy Sandhu opened up on what is his first love apart from being a global music icon and actor. The 36-year-old musician played on India's Under-19 cricket team as a right-arm fast bowler for around ten years with cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ishant Sharma. But an elbow injury in 2006 forced him to change his career path.

    Elucidating more light on the same,  Harrdy said, "I will always be a cricketer by heart. And then, music is very close to me after that. But I enjoy everything. I enjoy the process of everything. I enjoy the learning which I get from everything. But those two, cricket and music, are close to me."

