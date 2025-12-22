- Home
Dhurandhar box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh's film is moving forward at a steady pace. Aditya Dhar's movie is also leaving behind the lifetime collections of many all-time blockbuster films
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is set to end its third weekend on a high note. According to HT reports, Ranveer Singh's movie has earned a net of approximately ₹100 crore in India between Friday and Sunday. This is another record for a Hindi film.
Dhurandhar box office update 7 PM
Dhurandhar earned a net of ₹517 crore at the ticket window in its first 16 days. This movie's collection also includes the third Saturday, when the film earned a net of ₹34.50 crore in India, marking a 52% increase compared to Friday.
Sunday
Dhurandhar started even more impressively on Sunday, seeing 45% occupancy in morning shows and 78% in afternoon shows, which is 40% more than Saturday's figures. Now, Sunday's collection is expected to be much higher than Friday's.
Sunday 7 PM
According to Sacnilk, as of 7 PM on Sunday, December 21, 2025, Dhurandhar has earned a net of ₹28.8 Cr** in India. This brings its total collection in India to ₹546.05 crore.
Surpassed Gadar 2
On Sunday, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's 2024 blockbuster, Gadar 2, which had earned a net of ₹525 crore upon release. It has also crossed the final collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹543 crore).
Animal
Dhurandhar is now heading towards breaking the record of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (₹553 crore). It's achieving this without the support of any dubbed versions. Animal and Pathaan had earned significantly from dubbed versions as well.
