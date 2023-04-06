Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films

A new clip on Twitter has gone viral and shaken the internet. In the clip, global icon Salman Khan gets candid on actors nowadays getting all the awards despite flop films and how the Filmfare awards lost their charm in the past few years.

While the fans' anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high for global icon and superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Netizens and cinema lovers are counting the days left for the film to release in theatres. Also, a lot of buzz is there for the trailer release, which will happen on April 9.

But, it will be an epic moment for ardent Salman Khan fandom globally as post a really long gap, Salman Khan will make his smashing comeback to the screens with the actioner-entertainer film that too on Eid which falls on April 23.

Many actors get viral on social media for being honest and frank nowadays. It only started after Priyanka Chopra's explosive revelations about the dark side of Bollywood and how she got bullied and coerced into leaving the film industry, which irked the biggest stars and Karan Johar too.

A new big name to join this ongoing bandwagon of revealing the ugly side of how actors get awards despite flop films in Bollywood award shows is a global icon, Salman Khan.

In a recently uploaded clip by a fan, Salman Khan talks about how the uniqueness and charm of the Filmfare awards have gotten lost and are over because many actors bag awards in the awards show despite delivering flop films. Also, it is possible due to their closeness with a specific person. Salman Khan mentions, "Dosto ko de do. Usne call kiya toh usse bhi de do. Toh ye jo ek originality aur genuineness ek award ka hua karta tha, wo kahi kho gaya hai."

Fans have hailed the global icon for being so upfront and honest about the dark side of politics and lobbying, which happens behind bagging the awards. "I think, after this interview, many people know why Kangana and Salman are friends in the industry. And why he shared her teaser. It does not matter whether it is a flop or hit. Here I am talking abt fdshp," a fan said. "That is the truth. Jitesh always plays favorites. He always gives awards to Karan Johar's chamchas," a fan added. "Last 10 to 15 don't remember who won Filmfare. The way National Awards has lost sheen same way it is Filmfare. The last deserving Filmfare Award Best Actor was SRK for MNIK and, after that, all rubbish winners," a fan shared.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

