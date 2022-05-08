Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses of son Neil Kitchlu on Mother’s Day (pics)

    First Published May 8, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    The new mom in town, Kajal Aggarwal, has shared glimpses of her and Gautam Kitchlu’s baby boy, Neil Kitchlu. Kajal also penned an emotional note for her newborn baby boy, as she shared the image on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal is embracing her motherhood ever since she gave birth to her first child, Neil Kitchlu. Kajal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, became proud parents of a baby boy, who was born on April 19. Since the time Kajal announced the arrival of their son Neil, fans have been eager to catch the glimpse of the little munchkin. And now, as Kajal celebrates her first Mother’s Day with his son Neil, the actress has shared the first set of pictures of her darling baby boy. Kajal also posted pictures of his son with not just the mommy but her sister, the proud grandparents, her sister-in-law and Neil’s elder cousin. These pictures of Kitchlu Junior will surely melt your heart and make your weekend!

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    The first pictures show Kajal Aggarwal closely holding Neil Kitchlu to her chest. The tiny hands and palms of Neil are adorably clinching onto his mommy! Samantha Ruth Prabhu could not stop herself from commenting and wrote: “Absolutely beautiful my love ❤️.”

    ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, stars that wished their moms with adorable pics

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Neil Kitchul’s Nani (maternal grandmother) was not left from the photo dump as well. Kajal Aggarwal posted an adorable photograph of Neil in his Nani's arms while his cousin brother looks on. Meanwhile, the actress also penned a long poem for her mother; to read the poem, click here.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal also shared some family pictures of baby Neil with his cousin brothers, aunts, and grandparents. “To my adorable babies who want us to be good mommies,” she wrote in one of the pictures.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Wishing her mother-in-law on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture of Neil Kitchlu with his Dada (paternal grandfather) and Dadi (paternal grandmother). The pic shows the senior Kitchlus playing with their adorable grandson.

    ALSO READ: MOTHER’S DAY 2022: THESE 5 TESTS WILL HELP TAKING BETTER CARE OF YOUR MOM

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    In another photograph that Kajal Aggarwal shared on her Instagram, she tagged her sister-in-law, Gauri Nayar, calling her not only the “loveliest bua” but also a mother to her baby.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Neil Kitchlu in the arms of his maasi (maternal aunt) Nisha Aggarwal. Kajal called Nisha “the best maasi mommy Neil has”.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Kajal also wrote an emotional post that read: “My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.” To read the complete caption, click here.

