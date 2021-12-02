  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 3-Year Wedding Anniversary: Inside video of romantic dinner in London

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their three years of marriage on Wednesday (December 1). The couple took to Instagram to share a flash of their passionate candle-light dinner in London.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding anniversary in London with beautiful lights, candles, flowers and romantic music. The couple took to Instagram pages to share a glimpse of their romantic dinner.

    Nick shared a video that showed Priyanka smiling as she sat at a table with candles and flowers. Many larger candles and rose petals decorated the floor. The word ‘forever’ was lit up behind her. “3 years,” Nick wrote in his caption with a heart emoji.

    On the other hand, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of the anniversary, she posted a photo of the table set-up with beautiful candles, flowers and a card which says, “Found you, married you, keeping you.” The picture shows a feathery white wall with a neon sign in the backdrop saying ‘always and forever’. “Living the dream @nickjonas,” she captioned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They had dual ceremonies on December 1, and 2 one is a Hindu (Punjabi) wedding, another is a Christian ceremony officiated by his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

    Since then, Priyanka is travelling between India and LA/ NYC for work and personal reasons. She is currently in the UK for her professional commitments while Nick was in the US, but the couple flew down to meet each other for special occasions. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. The poster of PeeCee's character has confirmed that she is playing the role of Sati. Besides that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip flick, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

