Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: Everything you need to know about their love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for three years now. Today is the third wedding anniversary of the pair. Here, take a look back at their cute love story right here. Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.

The biggest romantic love story took place in 2016. It was of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, whose love tale had started with a direct message on Twitter. As the couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, here's looking back at their cute love story. Reportedly, Nick had slid into Priyanka's direct message and had written saying that he had heard from a few mutual friends that he and Priyanka should meet. Vogue had reported about the same. It was the same day when Priyanka had replied by saying that her team could read this and that why doesn't he just text her?

It was at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party when the pair had met in person for the first time. Priyanka had worn a black Michael Kors Collection gown that had made Nick her follower. He had gone down on a knee and said that she is real and that where she has been all through his life? In 2018 the singer gifted Priyanka a ring worth $200,000. This had happened after Priyanka's 36th birthday. Nick had gone down on his knees and asked Priyanka to marry him. Who would say a no if one is proposed in such an adorable way?

It was on August 18, 2018 when Nick had called Priyanka, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love." The pair were seen celebrating the good news with their fans in Mumbai. Further it was on December 1, 2018 when the pair had a three-day wedding party in both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions. They had actually put the royal wedding to shame. Here's wishing the pair a lifetime of happiness.

In a previous interview with Elle UK, the actress had revealed that she did not expect Nick to propose to her. She said that there was a part of her who wanted something serious to happen. Indeed! Priyanka is a lucky girl.


