Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas in Mumbai: The paparazzi spotted the couple and their adorable daughter Malti Marie posing for the cameras as they exited the airport.

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding? RBA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    On Friday (March 31), global superstar Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their daughter, Malti Marie, who posed for the cameras as they exited the airport. Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pink ensemble, while Nick aced the casual look in a hoodie and pants.

    According to rumours, the couple travelled to India for Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's roka ceremony. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation of this. 

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

    This time, though, Priyanka's visit is extra special since the couple is bringing their daughter Malti Marie Jonas to India for the first time. PeeCee and Nick no longer hesitate to let their darling baby appear for the cameras after disclosing her face to the world. We bet you couldn't take your gaze away from the three.

    Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married?

    On the work front:
    As previously reported, Priyanka Chopra is now working on several exciting projects. She is now starring in the Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel and the romantic comedy 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka also returns to Bollywood after a brief absence with the highly awaited road movie Jee Le Zaraa. The film, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, would be her first onscreen collaboration with prominent actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures RBA

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures and videos

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details vma

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga AHA

    Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Bengaluru Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested AJR

    Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dashing in new song 'Bathukamma' from the film, SEE PICTURES vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dashing in new song 'Bathukamma' from the film, SEE PICTURES

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon