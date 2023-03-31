Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas in Mumbai: The paparazzi spotted the couple and their adorable daughter Malti Marie posing for the cameras as they exited the airport.

On Friday (March 31), global superstar Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their daughter, Malti Marie, who posed for the cameras as they exited the airport. Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pink ensemble, while Nick aced the casual look in a hoodie and pants.

According to rumours, the couple travelled to India for Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's roka ceremony. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation of this.

This time, though, Priyanka's visit is extra special since the couple is bringing their daughter Malti Marie Jonas to India for the first time. PeeCee and Nick no longer hesitate to let their darling baby appear for the cameras after disclosing her face to the world. We bet you couldn't take your gaze away from the three.

On the work front:

As previously reported, Priyanka Chopra is now working on several exciting projects. She is now starring in the Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel and the romantic comedy 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka also returns to Bollywood after a brief absence with the highly awaited road movie Jee Le Zaraa. The film, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, would be her first onscreen collaboration with prominent actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.