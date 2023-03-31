Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha soon to get married? Here's what Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu said

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday night by the paparazzi amid their wedding gossip that has become the current talk of the town. The duo were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.

Baat Pakki Hai. (It's confirmed now!) AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Indian actress Parineeti Chopra will soon tie the knot, Punjabi musician Harrdy Sandhu has said. The wedding is indeed "happening," the musician said during an interview with a media house.

Harrdy was happy that Parineeti was "finally settling down in life" ". The actress and Harrdy Sandhu had worked together in the spy thriller from 2022 titled Code Name: Tiranga.

Harrdy also disclosed that they would discuss marriage while filming Code Name: Tiranga. "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck. When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say 'I will get married only after I feel that I have found the right guy."

Furthermore, Harrdy also said that he went on to congratulate Parineeti over the phone as well. "Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he added.

Spotted: The rumoured lovebirds were spotted at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday night. Parineeti hurried into the car while avoiding the paparazzi waiting outside the airport. The duo have been making headlines for quite some time now, and it has even reached the parliament with the Rajya Sabha Chairman taking a humorous dig at the MP.

Rumours: The formal ceremony is yet to be completed, but Parineeti and Raghav are dedicated to their union, according to a close friend of the Chopra family. Despite Parineeti and Raghav's silence on their alleged romance, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora wished them luck on their "union."

On March 23, Raghav was asked about his relationship with the actress. He replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.

