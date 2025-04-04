user
user icon

Health Tips: 7 ways Walnuts are your best friend; from gut health to heart health

Walnuts are a powerhouse of nutrition, packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

Their health benefits have been widely studied, and experts continue to explore their positive impact on overall well-being. Here are seven key advantages of including walnuts in your diet. Check here

article_image2

Nutrient-Rich and High in Antioxidants

Walnuts are one of the most antioxidant-rich nuts, containing vitamin E, melatonin, and polyphenols, particularly concentrated in their skin. These compounds help combat oxidative stress, reducing cell damage and promoting overall health.


article_image3

Supports Heart Health

Consuming walnuts may lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of plaque buildup in arteries, which can lead to heart disease. Additionally, they are the highest in omega-3 fatty acids among all nuts, providing essential ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), which supports heart function.

article_image4

Helps Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to various diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Walnuts contain polyphenols, specifically ellagitannins, which gut bacteria convert into compounds that may help reduce inflammation.

Promotes Gut Health

A healthy gut microbiome is crucial for digestion and immunity. Research suggests that walnuts encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, improving overall gut health and potentially reducing the risk of obesity and other metabolic disorders.

article_image5

Aids in Weight Management

Despite being calorie-dense, walnuts may help control appetite. Studies have shown that consuming walnuts can activate brain regions linked to reduced cravings for unhealthy foods, helping in weight regulation.

Supports Brain Function

Nutrients in walnuts, including antioxidants and healthy fats, may support brain health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. Some studies link walnut consumption to improved cognitive function, memory, and even mood enhancement.

article_image6

May Enhance Reproductive Health

Western diets rich in processed foods have been linked to lower sperm quality. Research suggests that walnuts may help protect sperm from oxidative damage, potentially supporting male fertility.

Incorporating walnuts into your diet is a simple and effective way to enhance overall health, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight sri

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands sri

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands

Career tips: Looking for new Job? Adopt THESE Powerful strategies to achieve professional success MEG

Career tips: Looking for new Job? Adopt THESE Powerful strategies to achieve professional success

7-Minute power workout for weight loss, strength: List of exercises, benefits explained MEG

7-Minute power workout for weight loss, strength: List of exercises, benefits explained

Real-Life Weight Loss Tips: How chewing techniques and sleep cycles play a key role MEG

Real-Life Weight Loss Tips: How chewing techniques and sleep cycles play a key role

Recent Stories

Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2025: Key dates, timings, and rituals; Check here ATG

Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2025: Key dates, timings, and rituals; Check here

IPL 2025, CSK vs DC preview: Can Chennai Super Kings bowling attack challenge unbeaten Delhi Capitals? HRD

IPL 2025, CSK vs DC preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack challenge unbeaten Delhi Capitals?

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it gcw

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it

'Justice for the jungle': Praise erupts for student activism after Supreme Court halts Telangana deforestation ddr

'Justice for the jungle': Praise erupts for student activism after Supreme Court halts Telangana deforestation

Vastu Tips: Follow these tricks for positivity in your office space shk

Vastu Tips: Follow these tricks for positivity in your office space

Recent Videos

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon
'Actor Manoj Kumar’s Cremation Scheduled for April 5' – Confirms Son Kunal Goswami

'Actor Manoj Kumar’s Cremation Scheduled for April 5' – Confirms Son Kunal Goswami

Video Icon
US Tariffs on India: Is It 26% or 27%?

US Tariffs on India: Is It 26% or 27%?

Video Icon