(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Khushi Kapoor's Mumbai home; Check here

Entertainment
Khushi lives with her family in a duplex in Pali Hill, Mumbai
This is Khushi Kapoor's drawing room. She has kept it on a white theme
Khushi's house has inside stairs, which look quite classy
Khushi has decorated this house with paintings. Khushi's house is worth crores
This is Khushi's bedroom. Here she has got a special rack made for the show
Khushi is putting up beautiful photos of her mother in this crores worth house
