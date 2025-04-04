Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Khushi Kapoor's Mumbai home; Check here

Pali Hill Duplex

Khushi lives with her family in a duplex in Pali Hill, Mumbai

Drawing Room

This is Khushi Kapoor's drawing room. She has kept it on a white theme

Inside of Khushi Kapoor's House

Khushi's house has inside stairs, which look quite classy

Painting

Khushi has decorated this house with paintings. Khushi's house is worth crores

Khushi Kapoor's bedroom

This is Khushi's bedroom. Here she has got a special rack made for the show

Mother Sridevi's Painting

Khushi is putting up beautiful photos of her mother in this crores worth house

