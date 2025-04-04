Career

Facing an H-1B visa travel crisis? Here's what to do

Tech giants issue warnings

With Trump administration doubling down on immigration, tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft issued warnings to H-1B employees: leaving US could mean being denied re-entry. 

Skilled workers stranded?

Reports of visa revocations, indefinite processing delays, and enhanced scrutiny at consulates have left many skilled workers stranded abroad, facing uncertain futures.

Here's what you can do if stuck

Examine your circumstances. Verify reason why your application was stalled, if you are overseas and unable to return because of a denied visa or administrative processing issue. 

What explanations are given?

Frequently given explanations include employment changes, social media activity detected by AI-driven vetting systems, or expired visas that require interviews after a year. 

What's the next step?

Make contact with your employer right once; they will need to speak with legal counsel to confirm your status and discuss your choices.

Hire an attorney

Hire an immigration attorney through your employer or independently. They can push for expedited processing with USCIS or the consulate, critical if your job hangs in the balance. 

How can they help? Other options

Attorneys can also look into urgent visa appointments, but their chances are limited. Negotiate remote work with your employer in the interim while adhering to H-1B regulations.

Prolonged absence can be the reason

Also, prolonged absence risks revocation, so consider a temporary overseas transfer if available, keeping future US entry in mind.

