Facing an H-1B visa travel crisis? Here's what to do

Career
With Trump administration doubling down on immigration, tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft issued warnings to H-1B employees: leaving US could mean being denied re-entry.
Reports of visa revocations, indefinite processing delays, and enhanced scrutiny at consulates have left many skilled workers stranded abroad, facing uncertain futures.
Examine your circumstances. Verify reason why your application was stalled, if you are overseas and unable to return because of a denied visa or administrative processing issue.
Frequently given explanations include employment changes, social media activity detected by AI-driven vetting systems, or expired visas that require interviews after a year.
Make contact with your employer right once; they will need to speak with legal counsel to confirm your status and discuss your choices.
Hire an immigration attorney through your employer or independently. They can push for expedited processing with USCIS or the consulate, critical if your job hangs in the balance.
Attorneys can also look into urgent visa appointments, but their chances are limited. Negotiate remote work with your employer in the interim while adhering to H-1B regulations.
Also, prolonged absence risks revocation, so consider a temporary overseas transfer if available, keeping future US entry in mind.
7 game-changing books to boost productivity
Memory hacks: How to retain information faster while studying
IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?
Madhopatti Village: UPSC Success Story and How It Became IAS-IPS Hub