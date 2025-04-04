WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

Read Full Article

WWE: WrestleMania, it’s WWE’s Super Bowl, an event where legends are made and careers are shaped. Every year, it brings defining moments, blockbuster storylines, and matches that fans remember for a lifetime. This year’s edition is no different, featuring some of the most awaited clashes in recent memory. Whether it’s a grudge match years in the making or a championship battle, these matchups are set to steal the show.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship

It started as a passing of the torch but has turned into an all-out war. Cody Rhodes has spent the last year proving he’s more than just Dusty’s son, he’s the guy. But just when he thought the WWE Universe was behind him, John Cena emerged from the shadows, taking a route no one expected, turning heel and siding with The Rock. After attacking Cody at Elimination Chamber, Cena has made it his mission to break Rhodes before he can cement his title reign.

2. Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso – World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso’s transformation from tag team standout to main-eventer has been one of WWE’s most motivational stories. After winning the Royal Rumble, he set his sights on Gunther, the dominant Austrian champion who has broken records with his reign. Gunther has mocked Jey’s identity, calling him “just another Uso” who’s only relevant because of The Bloodline. For Jey, this is a moment to prove he’s not living in Roman’s shadow anymore.

3. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

The past, present, and future of WWE collide in what might be the most chaotic match of the night. Roman Reigns is still reeling from his loss to Cody Rhodes last year, while Seth Rollins, the workhorse of WWE, wants to reclaim his place at the top. And then there’s CM Punk, whose shocking return has kept fans engaging.

4. Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton – WWE Women’s Championship

It’s the battle of the generations. Charlotte Flair, a 14-time world champion, has spent years dominating the women’s division. But Tiffany Stratton is the new force, determined to make WrestleMania her coronation. The tension reached a boiling point when Stratton declared that Charlotte was nothing more than a “daddy’s girl who’s overstayed her welcome.” Flair responded the only way she knew how, by challenging Stratton to prove it in ‘Mania.

5. Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the two most dominant forces in the women’s division, yet they’ve always been on separate paths. Now, at WrestleMania 41, there’s no escaping the collision. These two have clashed in WarGames, outshined the men at Royal Rumble. But now, with no distractions, it’s one-on-one. Strength vs strength.

Latest Videos