user
user icon

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

WWE: WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be an all-time classic, with blockbuster clashes that will define careers, settle scores, and shake the WWE Universe. Here are the top five battles that have the world watching.

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

WWE: WrestleMania, it’s WWE’s Super Bowl, an event where legends are made and careers are shaped. Every year, it brings defining moments, blockbuster storylines, and matches that fans remember for a lifetime. This year’s edition is no different, featuring some of the most awaited clashes in recent memory. Whether it’s a grudge match years in the making or a championship battle, these matchups are set to steal the show.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship

It started as a passing of the torch but has turned into an all-out war. Cody Rhodes has spent the last year proving he’s more than just Dusty’s son, he’s the guy. But just when he thought the WWE Universe was behind him, John Cena emerged from the shadows, taking a route no one expected, turning heel and siding with The Rock. After attacking Cody at Elimination Chamber, Cena has made it his mission to break Rhodes before he can cement his title reign.

2. Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso – World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso’s transformation from tag team standout to main-eventer has been one of WWE’s most motivational stories. After winning the Royal Rumble, he set his sights on Gunther, the dominant Austrian champion who has broken records with his reign. Gunther has mocked Jey’s identity, calling him “just another Uso” who’s only relevant because of The Bloodline. For Jey, this is a moment to prove he’s not living in Roman’s shadow anymore. 

3. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

The past, present, and future of WWE collide in what might be the most chaotic match of the night. Roman Reigns is still reeling from his loss to Cody Rhodes last year, while Seth Rollins, the workhorse of WWE, wants to reclaim his place at the top. And then there’s CM Punk, whose shocking return has kept fans engaging.

4. Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton – WWE Women’s Championship

It’s the battle of the generations. Charlotte Flair, a 14-time world champion, has spent years dominating the women’s division. But Tiffany Stratton is the new force, determined to make WrestleMania her coronation. The tension reached a boiling point when Stratton declared that Charlotte was nothing more than a “daddy’s girl who’s overstayed her welcome.” Flair responded the only way she knew how, by challenging Stratton to prove it in ‘Mania.

5. Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the two most dominant forces in the women’s division, yet they’ve always been on separate paths. Now, at WrestleMania 41, there’s no escaping the collision. These two have clashed in WarGames, outshined the men at Royal Rumble. But now, with no distractions, it’s one-on-one. Strength vs strength.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great NTI

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy NTI

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy

WWE: Top 5 Wrestlers that Triple H Fumbled with poor bookings

WWE: Top 5 Wrestlers that Triple H Fumbled with poor bookings

'M3GAN 2.0' Trailer revealed at CinemaCon: Get ready for the next chapter in horror NTI

'M3GAN 2.0' Trailer revealed at CinemaCon: Get ready for the next chapter in horror

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads legal battle in gripping Jallianwala Bagh saga NTI

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar leads legal battle in gripping Jallianwala Bagh saga

Recent Stories

Nidhi Yadav Aks Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment to 300 Crore iwh

Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment

Ram Navami Saree Designs Inspired by Vidya Balan for Puja iwh

Ram Navami: Vidya Balan Inspired Saree Designs for Puja

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order shk

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order

Unique and Modern Baby Boy Names With Powerful Meanings iwh

Unique and Modern Baby Boy Names With Powerful Meanings

Gharchola Lehenga Designs for First Ashtami Puja After Wedding iwh

Gharchola Lehenga for First Ashtami Puja: Look Like Goddess Lakshmi

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon