Nutrition Tips: Foods you MUST avoid for healthy cholesterol levels

Lifestyle
Let's explore some foods to avoid in your diet to lower cholesterol
Red meats like beef, pork, and mutton are high in saturated fat. Therefore, excessive consumption can increase cholesterol
Fast foods like burgers and French fries contain unhealthy fats. These can also increase cholesterol
Fried foods are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol
The sodium and saturated fat in processed foods like bacon and hot dogs increase cholesterol levels
Cakes and cookies are high in fat and calories. Therefore, all of these can cause cholesterol to increase
These are high in fat and sodium, and excessive consumption is not good for cholesterol patients
Make changes to your diet only after seeking advice from a health expert or nutritionist
