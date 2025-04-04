Lifestyle

Nutrition Tips: Foods you MUST avoid for healthy cholesterol levels

Let's explore some foods to avoid in your diet to lower cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Red meat

Red meats like beef, pork, and mutton are high in saturated fat. Therefore, excessive consumption can increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Burger, French Fries

Fast foods like burgers and French fries contain unhealthy fats. These can also increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Fried foods

Fried foods are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Processed foods

The sodium and saturated fat in processed foods like bacon and hot dogs increase cholesterol levels

Image credits: Getty

Cake, Cookies

Cakes and cookies are high in fat and calories. Therefore, all of these can cause cholesterol to increase

Image credits: Getty

Butter, Cheese

These are high in fat and sodium, and excessive consumption is not good for cholesterol patients

Image credits: Getty

Attention:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking advice from a health expert or nutritionist

Image credits: Getty

Genelia Deshmukh's 6 Suits: Look 10 Years Younger!

Simple, easy tricks to get rid of Lizards naturally from your home

Shilpa Shetty Inspired 8 Stunning Saree Looks

Beat the Heat with Style: 7 Stunning Khadi Sarees