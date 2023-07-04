Khela hobe to Bigg Boss: 6 moments of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Entertainment
'Khela hobe' moment to 'Bigg Boss' reference- Rocky Aur 'Rani Ki Prem Kahaani promises a hilarious watch! 6 moments we loved from the trailer and why we cannot wait for 28th July
Raveer and Alia's sizzling chemistry was unmissible from the very first shot in the trailer and it promises to be a hit. We surely love 'Rocky Randhawa' and 'Rani Chatterjee'
The 'Khela Hobe' moment is surely unmissable for any enthusiast of Bengal politics and it sure did not miss our eyes. We love Alia's on-point sarcasm and zeal
A Punjabi boy’s unawareness of Tagore; calling him 'Daddaji' while staying in his would-be Bengali sasural- it got us all ROFL
The regal vibes of a Durga Puja pandal have been aptly portrayed in the film and we sure are looking forward to more of this sequence
The stark oppositeness of a Bengali family and a Punjabi family- the values, the ethos, and the resulting clash promises to be hilarious and it wasn't unmissed in the trailer
From Ranveer's Bigg Boss moment to Alia's without Ghunghat entry in the Puja house and the family glances thereafter- Oh! we cannot wait for 28th