Entertainment

Khela hobe to Bigg Boss: 6 moments of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

'Khela hobe' moment to 'Bigg Boss' reference- Rocky Aur 'Rani Ki Prem Kahaani promises a hilarious watch! 6 moments we loved from the trailer and why we cannot wait for 28th July

Image credits: Youtube

The sizzling chemistry between the lead

Raveer and Alia's sizzling chemistry was unmissible from the very first shot in the trailer and it promises to be a hit. We surely love 'Rocky Randhawa' and 'Rani Chatterjee'

Image credits: Youtube

Khela Hobe moment

The 'Khela Hobe' moment is surely unmissable for any enthusiast of Bengal politics and it sure did not miss our eyes. We love Alia's on-point sarcasm and zeal

Image credits: Youtube

The Tagore reference

A Punjabi boy’s unawareness of Tagore; calling him 'Daddaji' while staying in his would-be Bengali sasural- it got us all ROFL

Image credits: Youtube

The Durga Puja sequence

The regal vibes of a Durga Puja pandal have been aptly portrayed in the film and we sure are looking forward to more of this sequence

Image credits: Youtube

The 'Switch' moment

The stark oppositeness of a Bengali family and a Punjabi family- the values, the ethos, and the resulting clash promises to be hilarious and it wasn't unmissed in the trailer

Image credits: Youtube

The Bengali Bahu and the Punjabi Jamai

From Ranveer's Bigg Boss moment to Alia's without Ghunghat entry in the Puja house and the family glances thereafter- Oh! we cannot wait for 28th

Image credits: Youtube
