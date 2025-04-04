user
user icon

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch

James Gunn shares a sneak peek of the highly anticipated 'Superman' film, featuring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan, offering fans a glimpse of the iconic characters.

 

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch [WATCH] NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

James Gunn, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, has shared the highly anticipated 'Superman' footage online, just hours before the Disney/Marvel presentation at CinemaCon.

The footage, which was initially showcased at CinemaCon on Tuesday, gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming DC Studios film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Gunn took to social media to share the footage, writing, "Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theaters July 11."

The footage showcases Superman's iconic dog, Krypto, and their heartwarming reunion. The scene also features Superman's Fortress of Solitude, where he is tended to by robots after being injured.

Speaking about his inspiration for the film, Gunn said at CinemaCon, "Back in 2018, I was first offered Superman, and I was like, 'Oh my god, that seems so cool...it seems hard.' But it stuck with me, and it was a constant thought experiment in my mind. How can you take a character like that, perceived as old-fashioned by many, and make it for a modern audience?" as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn emphasized that the film celebrates kindness and human love, and said, "I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie, and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in."

The film is set to hit theaters on July 11, marking the first DC Studios film under the new leadership of Peter Safran and James Gunn. 

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr turns 60: Oppenheimer to Avengers: Endgame; 10 top rated movies of the actor

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan ATG

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures NTI

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great NTI

Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

WWE: 5 Must-Watch Clashes at WrestleMania 41

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy NTI

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 in Mumbai, leaving behind timeless legacy

Recent Stories

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands sri

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here ATG

Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH)

BREAKING: PM Modi raises minority safety in talks with Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus ddr

PM Modi's stern message to Bangladesh's Yunus: Avoid divisive rhetoric, ensure minority safety

Recent Videos

'End of an Era': Manoj Kumar's Cousin Manish R Goswami on Demise of Veteran Actor | Asianet Newsable

'End of an Era': Manoj Kumar's Cousin Manish R Goswami on Demise of Veteran Actor | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on Waqf Amendment Bill | Asianet Newsable

Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on Waqf Amendment Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Video Icon
'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Video Icon