Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar, which hit theaters on March 30, has received a mixed response from audiences. Despite its initial strong start, the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has seen a steady decline in box office collections.

Amid these developments, Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai has shared his thoughts on the public’s reaction and criticized the decision to kill off Rashmika Mandanna’s character early in the movie. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Desai mentioned that audience feedback, as well as trade analyst Komal Nahta’s opinion, pointed out that there was no need for the heroine’s early exit from the story. He questioned the reasoning behind this decision, wondering whether it stemmed from some kind of complex. Additionally, Desai expressed that as the film progresses, it fails to bring out the essence of Salman Khan’s true on-screen presence.

Desai acknowledged that his remarks might upset Salman Khan, given their friendship and the actor’s strong ties with Gaiety Galaxy, but he insisted that he was merely echoing public sentiment. He also revealed that he had spoken to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who remained optimistic about the film’s success.

In terms of box office performance, Sikandar earned an estimated ₹5.75 crore on its fifth day across all languages in India, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹90 crore in its first week, according to Sacnilk.com. By Tuesday, the film had grossed ₹74.50 crore in India, while its worldwide earnings reached ₹123.75 crore. A significant portion of its revenue came from the overseas market, which contributed ₹88.75 crore.

The film had initially performed well, with the makers celebrating its ₹105.89 crore worldwide earnings within the first two days. However, despite a strong opening, it has encountered challenges such as online leaks and mixed critical reviews.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action-packed film features an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi. The story follows Salman Khan’s character, Sikandar, as he embarks on a relentless quest for justice while protecting three individuals who have received organ donations from his late wife.

Ahead of the film’s release, Salman Khan encouraged audiences to support Sikandar as well as other major releases that week, including L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal and Jaat featuring Sunny Deol. He expressed hope that people would receive good Eid bonuses, allowing them to enjoy all three films.

With its momentum at the box office slowing, it remains uncertain whether Sikandar will regain its pace or continue to struggle in the coming days.

