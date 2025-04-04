Astrology

Vastu Tips: Follow these tricks for positivity in your office space

Desk Direction Matters

Face North or East while working. These directions are considered auspicious and help with concentration and success.

Keep Your Desk Clutter-Free

A clean and organized desk allows positive energy to flow. Remove broken stationery, unnecessary papers, and electronic clutter.

Hang Motivational or Spiritual Symbols

A framed quote or symbol (like Om, Swastik, or a rising sun) in the East or Northeast wall uplifts energy. Avoid hanging pictures of war, sorrow, or loneliness.

Add Plants

Place indoor plants like money plant, bamboo, or peace lily in the East or Southeast.

Let Natural Light In

Open windows for fresh air and daylight. Sunlight (especially from the East) is a great purifier and mood booster.

Use Vastu-Positive Colors

Light shades like green, blue, cream, and white work well in offices.

