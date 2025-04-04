Vastu Tips: Follow these tricks for positivity in your office space

Astrology
Face North or East while working. These directions are considered auspicious and help with concentration and success.
A clean and organized desk allows positive energy to flow. Remove broken stationery, unnecessary papers, and electronic clutter.
A framed quote or symbol (like Om, Swastik, or a rising sun) in the East or Northeast wall uplifts energy. Avoid hanging pictures of war, sorrow, or loneliness.
Place indoor plants like money plant, bamboo, or peace lily in the East or Southeast.
Open windows for fresh air and daylight. Sunlight (especially from the East) is a great purifier and mood booster.
Light shades like green, blue, cream, and white work well in offices.
