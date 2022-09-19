Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

Malti Maltie's famous parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, frequently post peeks of their baby on social media, but they have not yet revealed her face. The actress just revealed another picture of her baby, which is just too cute to ignore. Her face is covered in the photo, but we can see her tiny hands and legs. She is shown riding in the actress's automobile while in her stroller. She is also spotted sporting a pair of cute pink sneakers.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Big (apple emoji) here we come." Take a look at her post:

This year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. In January, they announced on social media that they had received a baby through surrogacy, saying they were "overjoyed to confirm." We humbly request your privacy to focus on our family during this unique time. I greatly appreciate it.

Nick Jonas just celebrated his birthday. On September 16, a Friday, the singer turned 30. Priyanka's pals also sent him well wishes and dropped off pictures with him on this special day. Additionally, one of their buddies sent Malti a picture. Tamanna Dutt, Priyanka's closest friend, posted a never-before-seen photo of the pair with their kid. Tamanna covered Malti's face with a love emoji by Priyanka's request to keep her face hidden, but Priyanka and Nick were clearly beaming in the photo. Tamanna captioned the image, "Happy Birthday Jiju! Miss y'all.

Priyanka Chopra is currently set to star in It's All Coming Back To the TV series Citadel and Me. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second Amazon Prime Video project after the Sangeet Project, a dancing reality programme with a sangeet theme that she would co-host with Nick Jonas, was revealed. Additionally, she is working on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She will appear in the movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.