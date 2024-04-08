Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyadarshan's new docu-series explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on

    Priyadarshan directs a docu-series on the 500-year history of the Ram Temple. Challenges include sensitive subjects and accurate historical portrayal

    Priyadarshans new docuseries explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    filmmaker Priyadarshan has recently garnered attention for his latest project, a documentary series chronicling the 500-year history of the Ram Temple. This endeavor holds significant importance as it coincides with the culmination of the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marked by the auspicious Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 of this year, attended by distinguished personalities from across the nation.

    Priyadarshan undertook this monumental task after being approached by the custodians of the temple, who entrusted him with the responsibility of directing the docu-series. Discussing the project, Priyadarshan expressed his fascination with the script, which promises to explore the centuries-long saga and the persistent struggle for the reinstatement of Lord Ram at his birthplace. Notably, Doordarshan has been announced as the broadcast partner for this significant venture.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

    The filming process spanned 60 days, beginning in November 2023. Priyadarshan meticulously conducted interviews with various individuals integral to the narrative, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Reflecting on the challenges encountered during production, Priyadarshan remarked that crafting this documentary was more demanding than any film he had undertaken before. Negotiating sensitive subjects while maintaining historical accuracy posed a formidable challenge for the director.

    Moreover, Priyadarshan incorporated dramatic recreations into the series, depicting pivotal moments in the temple's history. One such challenge was sourcing actors resembling figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Collector KK Nair, prominent personalities associated with the Ram Temple. Priyadarshan disclosed that he relied on pre-existing research conducted during the scripting phase, refraining from personal investigation into the subject matter.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image RKK

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH) RKK

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH)

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails' RKK

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails'

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...' RBA

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...'

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video

    Recent Stories

    Kuttu Ki Puri to Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 quick and easy Navratri fasting dishes with recipes RKK

    Kuttu Ki Puri to Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 quick and easy Navratri fasting dishes with recipes

    Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    BREAKING: Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India' Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius! vkp

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    Kerala: Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church screens 'The Kerala Story' for catechism students anr

    Kerala: Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church screens 'The Kerala Story' for catechism students

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth?

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon