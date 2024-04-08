Priyadarshan's new docu-series explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on

filmmaker Priyadarshan has recently garnered attention for his latest project, a documentary series chronicling the 500-year history of the Ram Temple. This endeavor holds significant importance as it coincides with the culmination of the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marked by the auspicious Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 of this year, attended by distinguished personalities from across the nation.

Priyadarshan undertook this monumental task after being approached by the custodians of the temple, who entrusted him with the responsibility of directing the docu-series. Discussing the project, Priyadarshan expressed his fascination with the script, which promises to explore the centuries-long saga and the persistent struggle for the reinstatement of Lord Ram at his birthplace. Notably, Doordarshan has been announced as the broadcast partner for this significant venture.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

The filming process spanned 60 days, beginning in November 2023. Priyadarshan meticulously conducted interviews with various individuals integral to the narrative, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Reflecting on the challenges encountered during production, Priyadarshan remarked that crafting this documentary was more demanding than any film he had undertaken before. Negotiating sensitive subjects while maintaining historical accuracy posed a formidable challenge for the director.

Moreover, Priyadarshan incorporated dramatic recreations into the series, depicting pivotal moments in the temple's history. One such challenge was sourcing actors resembling figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Collector KK Nair, prominent personalities associated with the Ram Temple. Priyadarshan disclosed that he relied on pre-existing research conducted during the scripting phase, refraining from personal investigation into the subject matter.