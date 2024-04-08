Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

Kangana Ranaut took to her X account to deny that she consumes meat, beef, or any other type of red meat and shared that she advocates and promotes a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she revealed she will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Recently, several rumors against the 'Queen' actress have been circulating on social media and now she has come to address them. She denied that she consumes meat in a recent tweet and stated that she does not eat beef or any other type of red meat; unfortunately, unsubstantiated rumors about her are being disseminated.

The tweet

In the tweet, she also stated that she has been campaigning for and supporting yogic and Ayurvedic lifestyles for decades and that such techniques will not work to damage my image.

Kangana's political career

Kangana Ranaut just entered politics and is the BJP contender for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She performed a roadshow in the city to prepare for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The actress admitted that her career in the film industry was not easy, as she was continuously "bullied" for being from Himachal Pradesh and not speaking decent English, but she was always happy to be from Mandi.