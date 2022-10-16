Prithviraj Sukumaran: The makers of Salaar drop the look of his character Vardharaja Mannaar from the film

A new poster of the highly anticipated film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran was released by the makers today. As actor Prithviraj turns a year older, the makers took today as an opportunity to wish their star member and to introduce a new character from the film Salaar. The magnitude of the character required an individual like Prithviraj who will be seen playing the character of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. Him being the superstar from the Malayalam industry brings on an aura that can effectively influence the story of Salaar.

While the makers are now here with the first look of Prithviraj from the film, it has come as an absolute wonder to watch his magnanimous aura. While his character of Vardharaja will be equal to that of Prabhas in the film, it will bring a great drama between these two stars that will be the highlight for the audience to watch out for in the film.

While speaking about Prithviraj's character, director Prashanth Neel said "Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn't have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance. The drama is surly going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar of the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film."

Also Read: Excited Alia Bhatt talks about welcoming her baby, sabbatical, career and more

After the Box Office success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel and Homebale’s next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the Baahubali star Prabhas. The excitement amongst the fans for Salaar has increased with each passing day, especially with two powerhouse artists coming together. Netizens are thrilled to watch Prabhas and Prashant Neel working together for this one.

Salaar is a significant film in and of itself, but with Prashanth Neel as its director, it gains even more promise. Prashanth is undoubtedly one of the most well-known filmmakers in all of India as a result of the KGF franchise's popularity.



Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Net worth to cars

One of the most anticipated movies is Salaar, which stars Prabhas, who is popular throughout India. The film, starring Shruti Haasan, is being distributed in 5 different languages all throughout India. In addition to a stellar ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in significant roles, the film also stars versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As this is the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the star of Bahubali would be working together to provide India with yet another blockbuster in 2023, Salaar is a fusion of the two largest franchises in India, Bahubali and KGF.

Also Read: Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch



Fans can't help but notice the dynamic teamwork between the Bahubali hero and the director, producer, and technicians of KGF!

On September 28, 2023, the highly awaited PAN India film Salaar, which stars Superstar Prabhas and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, is scheduled for release.