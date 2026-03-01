- Home
Vijay Deverakonda matched her well in regal gold jewels; he donned a bold kasu mala, traditional kadukkan (ear decorations), and striking gold chains that accented his royal wedding dress.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, popularly referred to as "VIROSH" by fans, has become one of the year's most talked-about celebrity festivities. While their magnificent wedding in Udaipur resembled everything out of a royal fantasy, it was the jaw-dropping gold jewellery that actually drew attention.
According to reports, the custom-made temple-style gold jewellery worn during the wedding cost between Rs. 4 and Rs. 7 crore. Yes, you read that correctly: crores in ornaments. The handmade pieces allegedly weighed between 2 and 3 kg and took over ten months to finish. Every detail was meticulously crafted, making it not only pricey, but also unusual and unique.
The necklace was designed by a Hyderabad-based goldsmith famed for classic South Indian temple styles. Rashmika's bridal attire included stacked harams (long gold necklaces), a wonderfully designed oddiyanam (waist belt), elaborate bangles, hefty jhumkas, and a large maang tikka.
Each outfit had heritage themes inspired by temple architecture, giving her the appearance of a contemporary queen.
Vijay matched her well with majestic gold jewels. He donned a bright kasu mala, traditional kadukkan (ear jewellery), and striking gold chains to complement his royal wedding dress. The couple's matching jewels brought richness and ethnic dimension to the whole event.
What distinguishes this wedding jewellery is not just its price, but also the artistry involved. Spending nearly a year to make these items demonstrates the amount of attention and devotion required. The weight, exquisite carvings, and pure gold utilised account for the multi-crore worth.
In an era where celebrity weddings are all about fashion statements, VIROSH's golden wedding gown has established a new standard. From price to grandeur, their jewellery has certainly been the dazzling feature of their wedding day.
