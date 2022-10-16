Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Net worth to cars, here’s what makes him one of the richest Malayalam stars

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran enter a new decade of his life, as the actor turned 40 on Sunday. On his birthday, he is expected to make a big announcement regarding an upcoming project. Per the speculations, Prithviraj might be joining Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’, helmed by director Prashanth Neel. Meanwhile, take a look at things that make him one of the richest stars of Malayalam cinema.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, has established himself in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema as well. With his debut film ‘Nandanam’ in the year 2022, Prithviraj has become one of the finest artists in the country who dons the hat of not only being an actor but also a singer and producer.

On his 40th birthday, as Prithviraj Sukumaran enters a new decade of his life, here is everything that his fans must know about what makes him one of the richest actors in the world of Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran started young as an actor in the Malayalam cinema when he was barely 19. The actor was brought for a screen test by director Fazil, while he was still studying in Australia. Since acting was always in his blood, Prithviraj went to give the audition. However, the production of the film was unfortunately scrapped for an undisclosed reason.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ makes a profit even before its release? Film’s OTT rights sold for THIS much

It was in 2002 when Prithviraj Sukumaran marked his film debut with ‘Nandanam’. The film, however, was released after the commercial failure of ‘Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari’ (2002), reportedly. Later, he was seen in films such as ‘Vinayan’, ‘Lohithadas’, ‘Bhadran’, and ‘Shyamprasad’.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Net Worth 2022: According to reports, Prithviraj’s net worth is said to be around $6.5 million. If converted into Indian currency, it roughly comes off to Rs 52 Crores. Prithviraj reportedly charged Rs 3 crore per film while his monthly income is said to be around Rs2 crore. At the same time, per the reports, his annual income is anything around Rs 10 crore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Biography: Born to Sukumaran and Mallika Sukumaran, Prithviraj’s parents come from the entertainment business. He was born in Thiruvananthpuram and was raised in Chennai. He went to Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary School for his schooling in the initial days and later studied at St Joseph’s Boys’ School. Prithviraj then went to Australia to attend degree college and enrolled himself on a Bachelor of Information Technology programme.

Prithviraj Sukumaran got married to BBC India correspondent Supriya Menon on April 25, 2011. The couple has a daughter, ‘Alankrita’, whom they welcome into the world in 2014.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a new release date; THIS is when it will hit the theatres

Prithviraj Sukumaran Assets, Properties, Cars, Houses, and Businesses: Over all these years, Prithviraj has been included as one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian films’ list. The actor has a lavish lifestyle and resides with his family at a swanky bungalow near Kochi. Apart from this, the actor owns several properties spread across several states.

According to reports, Prithviraj Sukumar is a proud owner of Lamborghini’s Huracan LP 580-2 and Urus variants. He also reportedly owns a Mini Cooper JCW, a Porsche Cayenne and a Tata Safari, among many others in his fleet of cars.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to make a big announcement on his 40th birthday. If reports are to be believed, the announcement might be in regard to Prithiviraj joining the cast of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Salaar’ which is being directed by Prashanth Neel.