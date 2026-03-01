With WrestleMania only a month away, Elimination Chamber was the perfect stage for Rollins’ comeback. WWE needed to set up fresh angles for its biggest show of the year. By revealing Rollins as the masked man, the company created immediate intrigue. Now, Rollins is positioned to feud with The Vision, seeking revenge for betrayal. If Bron Breakker does not return in time, Rollins may even face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42.