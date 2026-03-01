KRK has been actively sharing his thoughts and opinions on social media as tensions grow in West Asia. His current statement comes amid coordinated raids by the US and Israel on Iran, which reportedly provoked retaliation missile and drone operations by Iran in the region.

My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 1, 2026

The events have resulted in increased security warnings and disruptions across the Gulf.

The war has also impacted aviation travel. Several foreign airlines halted or redirected flights after flight monitoring maps revealed that the airspace around Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain was mostly unoccupied. Due to security concerns, operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates have been halted until further notice. More than 280 flights were cancelled and another 250 delayed within hours of the shutdown, according to authorities.