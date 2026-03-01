- Home
- Entertainment
- Dubai News Update: 'Very Dangerous Situation', Says Kamaal R Khan-Shares Scary Night With Sounds of Missiles and Drones
Dubai News Update: 'Very Dangerous Situation', Says Kamaal R Khan-Shares Scary Night With Sounds of Missiles and Drones
Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been vocal on social media as West Asian tensions rise. His latest piece follows US-Israeli raids on Iran, which Iran reportedly responded to both missile and drone attacks.
Kamaal R Khan Describes ‘Dangerous’ Night in Dubai
Kamaal R Khan, an actor and self-proclaimed film critic, offered a disturbing report from Dubai as the US-Iran confrontation escalated. On March 1, KRK turned to X (previously known as Twitter) to say that his family spent the night awake due to the sound of explosions in the city.
He wrote, "My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city."
Kamaal R Khan Describes ‘Dangerous’ Night in Dubai
KRK has been actively sharing his thoughts and opinions on social media as tensions grow in West Asia. His current statement comes amid coordinated raids by the US and Israel on Iran, which reportedly provoked retaliation missile and drone operations by Iran in the region.
My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city.
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 1, 2026
The events have resulted in increased security warnings and disruptions across the Gulf.
The war has also impacted aviation travel. Several foreign airlines halted or redirected flights after flight monitoring maps revealed that the airspace around Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain was mostly unoccupied. Due to security concerns, operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates have been halted until further notice. More than 280 flights were cancelled and another 250 delayed within hours of the shutdown, according to authorities.
Kamaal R Khan Describes ‘Dangerous’ Night in Dubai
Meanwhile, Iranian official media stated that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during the combined US-Israeli bombing. According to accounts, four of his family, including his daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law, were killed in the attacks.
Earlier, former US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed in the combined attacks, calling it the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to retake control of their homeland.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.