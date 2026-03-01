Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul: The Real Reason He Doesn’t Watch His Batting Live
Cricketers often have their own superstitions for good luck, but for Suniel Shetty, it's something else. The Bollywood star reveals why he just can't watch his son-in-law KL Rahul bat live. Find out the real reason behind his decision.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
TV off when Rahul comes to bat
Many cricketers follow superstitions, like wearing the left pad first. But for Suniel Shetty, it's different. The Bollywood actor says he just doesn't watch the match when his son-in-law, Team India cricketer KL Rahul, is at the crease.
Image Credit : Instagram
Why he doesn't watch his son-in-law's batting
Suniel Shetty explained why he avoids watching his son-in-law bat. He says it's not about any belief or superstition. He just wants KL Rahul to score well, and watching him play live makes him too anxious.
Image Credit : Getty
Wife's commentary
Shetty says KL Rahul is like a son to him, and he always wishes for his best performance. This is why his tension shoots up during a live match. He reveals that his wife keeps giving him commentary on the score and what's happening.
Image Credit : AFP
Highlights after things calm down
He only watches the game after all the tension and excitement is over. Shetty admits that he often misses Team India's thrilling victories because of his anxiety. In such cases, he just watches the match highlights later to catch up.
Image Credit : Social Media
Won't watch until it reaches 500 crore Rs
It's the same story with his son, Ahan Shetty. Suniel has decided he won't watch his son's film 'Border' until it collects ₹500 crore. He said they have worked very hard on the film and he is hoping it does great at the box office.
