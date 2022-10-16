Excited Alia Bhatt talks about welcoming her baby, sabbatical, career and more

Following the birth of her child, Alia Bhatt will take a year-long break. The actress announced she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby earlier this year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing to have their first child together. The pair is eager to start their new careers, but according to a recent rumour, Alia will probably take a year off from work to care for the unborn child.



After the baby's birthday, Alia has two releases planned. These include Gal Gadot and Ranveer Singh's Heart of Stone, Karan Johar's Hollywood debut, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Although Alia has not yet made known her plans for work after the birth of the child, a BollywoodLife story states that she would be taking a year off to give her full attention to the child. She is supposedly not in a rush to start working again after the child's birth, a source informed the tabloid.

She has made the decision to take a nice, lengthy rest when the baby is born because her joy is at its pinnacle. You might be astonished to learn that Alia won't start working again for at least a year. As she has a couple films out and has finished filming them, the person stated.

This does not imply that Alia will avoid the spotlight, though. According to rumours, Alia will continue to play a significant role in the brand and just launched maternity apparel marketing.

The latest rumour was released not long after it was asserted that Ranbir has chosen to take a paternity sabbatical. "He said Alia she return to work while he would care after the kid," a Bollywood Hungama insider alleged. According to the source, Ranbir has not agreed to take on any new projects and is instead concentrating on finishing the filming of Animal alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The last time we saw Alia and Ranbir together was in the September release of Brahmastra. Their family held a tiny baby shower ceremony earlier this month at the couple's Mumbai home.