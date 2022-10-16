Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Excited Alia Bhatt talks about welcoming her baby, sabbatical, career and more

    Following the birth of her child, Alia Bhatt will take a year-long break. The actress announced she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby earlier this year.

    Excited Alia Bhatt talks about welcoming her baby, sabbatical, career and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing to have their first child together. The pair is eager to start their new careers, but according to a recent rumour, Alia will probably take a year off from work to care for the unborn child.

    After the baby's birthday, Alia has two releases planned. These include Gal Gadot and Ranveer Singh's Heart of Stone, Karan Johar's Hollywood debut, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks red HOT in saree; flaunts cleavage through BUSTY blouse

    Although Alia has not yet made known her plans for work after the birth of the child, a BollywoodLife story states that she would be taking a year off to give her full attention to the child. She is supposedly not in a rush to start working again after the child's birth, a source informed the tabloid.

    She has made the decision to take a nice, lengthy rest when the baby is born because her joy is at its pinnacle. You might be astonished to learn that Alia won't start working again for at least a year. As she has a couple films out and has finished filming them, the person stated.

    This does not imply that Alia will avoid the spotlight, though. According to rumours, Alia will continue to play a significant role in the brand and just launched maternity apparel marketing.

    Also Read: Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

    The latest rumour was released not long after it was asserted that Ranbir has chosen to take a paternity sabbatical. "He said Alia she return to work while he would care after the kid," a Bollywood Hungama insider alleged. According to the source, Ranbir has not agreed to take on any new projects and is instead concentrating on finishing the filming of Animal alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

    The last time we saw Alia and Ranbir together was in the September release of Brahmastra. Their family held a tiny baby shower ceremony earlier this month at the couple's Mumbai home.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday salary net worth assets income car collection drb

    Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Net worth to cars, here’s what makes him one of the richest Malayalam stars

    Hema Malini birthday: Now an owner of assets worth crores, actor was made fun of for her sarees drb

    Hema Malini birthday: Now an owner of assets worth crores, actor was made fun of for her sarees

    Digangana Suryavanshi wins hearts with a phenomenal performance in Crazy Fellow drb

    Digangana Suryavanshi wins hearts with a phenomenal performance in ‘Crazy Fellow’

    Mili Trailer Janhvi Kapoor battle to survival is a chilling watch drb

    Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia Soundarya Sharma drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma

    Recent Stories

    'ED is independent': Nirmala Sitharaman denies misuse of agency as political weapon AJR

    'ED is independent': Nirmala Sitharaman denies misuse of agency as political weapon

    Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday salary net worth assets income car collection drb

    Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Net worth to cars, here’s what makes him one of the richest Malayalam stars

    Indian Super League 2022-23 preview: ATK Mohun Bagan faces stern Kerala Blasters challenge in a sold-out Kochi-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan faces stern Kerala Blasters challenge in a sold-out Kochi

    Hema Malini birthday: Now an owner of assets worth crores, actor was made fun of for her sarees drb

    Hema Malini birthday: Now an owner of assets worth crores, actor was made fun of for her sarees

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon