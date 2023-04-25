Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story

Acclaimed Pan-Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon are the most sought-after couples in the Mollywood industry. Today, the real-life Mollywood power couple is celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

The actor expressed love and affection for his dear wife with an adorable long caption on the special day. He called her 'best friend, travel partner and mother of my child'. Before opening up on what the 'Driving License' star wrote as a sweet heartfelt wish for his wife, let us dive into their intriguing love story.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon's love story:

According to news reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran met his wife and the love of his life back in 2007 in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was working in the maximum city as a journalist. The actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram.

After dating and being in a serious relationship for four years, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon married each other on April 25, 2011, in a private and intimate South Indian wedding ceremony with all the classic customs and traditions that took place in Kerala. These two later explored the city together and grew closer while dating each other. They are now proud parents to a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's romantic anniversary wishes for his wife Supriya Menon:

To mark their twelve years of togetherness, pan-Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to express his love and admiration for his beloved wife. He described his wife Supriya as his "best friend and confidant". He also declared that he can not imagine living a life without her. He wrote on social media, "For someone who's terrified of permanence, the girl I'm holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today!."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented actor-director is currently busy with his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles. He will commence making his ambitious project, L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer.

