Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Snowflake’s conversations with Google follow its recent AI partnerships with Microsoft and Anthropic.

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Snowflake (SNOW) shares climbed more than 3% in midday trading Wednesday, outperforming a broader market downturn, after a report from The Information indicated the cloud data company is in discussions with Google about AI data security partnerships.

According to the report, Snowflake is exploring ways to integrate Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Gemini large language models into its platform, allowing customers to develop AI-driven applications securely. 

The discussions underscore Snowflake’s ongoing push into artificial intelligence, an area of growing competition among cloud computing firms.

The report also noted that Snowflake's rival, Databricks, is in separate talks with Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Google, Amazon (AMZN), and others, about incorporating its models into its ecosystem.

Snowflake’s conversations with Google follow its recent AI partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and Anthropic. 

“Snowflake is business as usual, lots of interest in AI, how value can get value from AI,” CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy told Bloomberg Technology in an interview on Tuesday, addressing broader market uncertainties around AI.

Screenshot 2025-03-12 115906.png

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Snowflake’s stock improved marginally but remained in ‘bearish’ territory. 

Despite Wednesday’s rally, Snowflake shares remain down about 2% year-to-date and have fallen 5% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved

Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Capital One Stock Gets An Evercore ISI Upgrade To ‘Outperform’ — But Retail’s On The Fence

Capital One Stock Gets An Evercore ISI Upgrade To ‘Outperform’ — But Retail’s On The Fence

Apple Analyst Says iPhone Growth May Stall After Tech Giant Delays AI-Powered Upgraded Siri Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Apple Analyst Says iPhone Growth May Stall After Tech Giant Delays AI-Powered Upgraded Siri Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved

Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Pakistan train siege ends: Pak Army says 346 hostages freed from hijacked Jaffar Express, 28 soldiers killed snt

Pakistan train siege ends: Pak Army says 346 hostages freed from hijacked Jaffar Express, 28 soldiers killed

Top Stocks to Watch March 13 2025 Holika Dahan Share Market Insights snt

Stock to watch on March 13: 8 shares poised for big gains

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon