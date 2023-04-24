Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the London premiere of Citadel, where she spoke about being part of the spy series in an American accent and got mocked by social media users on Twitter for that.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in London to attend the London premiere of the Prime Video web series Citadel. There, she interacted with the press with actor Varun Dhawan, her co-star from the Indian adaptation of Citadel. A clip featuring Samantha has gone viral on social media. Her 'Western accent' has earned mixed responses from people.

In the clip, Samantha is officially introducing herself and talking about being part of the Indian version of Citadel and how she’s excited to be joining such a big spy universe. Reacting to the video shared on Twitter, some users asked what’s the need to change her accent.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in blue and white printed bra

"Someone remind her, she’s from kerala," a netizen said. "Why celebs like #NTR and #Samantha want to make western accent look cool. Its Goat shit. We can launch Rockets with our own Indian accent. Ps: this is not a fan war. It is just my concern on indian complicating things," another user added. "Bark more about accent until you come to your senses. Until then, all I have to say is written as your own username," a third user shared. "Not defending Sam here, But Usa lo or western parts lo, they make fun of our "indian accent" It became a stereotypical joke and a racist thing, tbh. So manaki aathi ga anipinchina. Its better if our stars break it whenever they are representing us in these platforms imo," a user adds.

Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In the extreme cold, she could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital for Citadel.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma ramp up style factor at a fashion week