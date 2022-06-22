Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pramod in a cop role; Rishab & Pramod combo set to shine once more on Harikathe Alla Girikathe!

    Harikathe Alla Girikathe will now see the two of them pair up to give the ultimate entertainment to fans.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Rishab Shetty and team is set to shine once more on the big screen and this time it is in Harikathe Alla Girikathe. The movie which will hit screens on June 23, has been directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Nagaraj Productions. 

    It is a well-known fact that if a film stars Rishab Shetty, each character in it will be rather unique. And Rishab and Pramod Shetty’s combination is always a treat for fans. Harikathe Alla Girikathe will now see the two of them pair up to give the ultimate entertainment to fans. And an answer to this was visible in the trailer. Pramod has also shared a few interesting facts about his role.

    Also Read: Harikathe Alla Girikathe trailer is out and fetches praise!

    Usually when a film is written, the director has an actor in mind for each of the roles. While Rishab’s was confirmed, Pramod’s character was still unclear. Finally it was decided that Pramod would play a cop. But when the actor heard about it, he apparently declined it because it was yet another cop role that he’d have to play. But the director was keen that only Pramod play the role.

    And slowly Pramod began liking the part he was playing. And he hopes that Kannada cine buffs also like the role he has played. The rest of his acting skills can be witnessed in the film when it hits theatres on June 23. 

