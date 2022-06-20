Harikathe Alla Girikathe trailer is out and fetches praise!

Harikathe Alla Girikathe has been produced by Sandesh Productions in association with Rishab Shetty Films. It will hit the theatres on June 23. The film has been directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh.

The long wait for Kannada come fans is now over. The trailer that they have waited for long of their favourite Rishab Shetty-starrer Harikathe Alla Girikathe is out. The trailer which is out on the Anand Audio YouTube channel had earlier shared details of the same that it would be out on June 13 at 4.05 pm. The trailer has come under much praise for its quirky fun elements and intelligent humour.



Rishab Shetty has once again drawn praise for his unique turnout in the flick.



Meanwhile, a song titled Junior Monalisa was released recently and it has become a super hit. Sung and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, the lyrics for the number have been penned by Trilok Trivikram.

