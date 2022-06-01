Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

    Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53.

    Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal Last video of KK singing iconic song in kolkata will leave you in tears watch snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

    Iconic singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. The singer was performing in Nazrul Mancha at a college fest when he took ill. Upon returning to his hotel, his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

    KK's wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning. The singer performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

    Also read: Who was KK? Bollywood singer passes away at 53

    KK became famous among music lovers with his first album, "Pal", in 1999. The beautiful song about the fleeting nature of life was a hit among the younger generation, and the singer performed this iconic song during the festival in Kolkata. 

    While fans are expressing their grief and shock at the singer's sudden death, those who were part of the festival in Kolkata have flooded the internet with videos of him singing the song one last time.

    Here's a look at KK singing the iconic song in Kolkata:

    One of India's most talented vocalists, KK, recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK's musical career spanned three decades and gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others. KK's song Yaaron is, to date, considered an anthem for friendship across generations.

    As soon as the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life paid tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

    Actor Akshay Kumar called KK’s death ‘a big loss’. He wrote on Twitter, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻.”

    Actor Swastika Mukherjee also condoled his death, “KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard.” Singer Rahul Vaidya said he was ‘beyond shocked’ at the news of KK’s death. He tweeted, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”

    Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”

    Cricketer Virender Sehwag also paid his condolences to KK’s family as he wrote on Twitter, “Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

    Here's a look at some of the tributes that poured in:

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 1:05 AM IST
