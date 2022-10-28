Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan: I on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch Mani Ratnam's periodical drama

    Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, which was released in the theatres on September 30, is now available on the OTT. The film stars actors Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in pivotal roles.

    Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has become one of the blockbuster films of the year 2022. Whether it is at the domestic box office or at the international front, the multi-starrer film has shown a fantastic performance with its collections.

    Now, after its long successful run in the theatres, ‘Ponniyin Selva: I’ which stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among many others, is all set to release on the OTT. So, if you are one of those who have not yet watched this periodical drama, now is the time for your t enjoy this film, that too in the comfort of your home.

    Wondering where to watch it? Well, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, a film that is based on the glorious history of the Chola empire, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is currently being streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

    Those awaiting the film to be released in Hindi will have to wait for a little longer, as the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam’s film is yet to be released on the OTT. Along with this, if you can watch the film for free, then you may have to re-think, as on OTT also, you will have to pay to watch the film. The film is available for OTT rental at Rs 199.

    As of now, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has been released only on Amazon Prime Rental. However, the OTT platform has informed us that the periodical drama will soon be available for everyone to watch free from November 4.

    Meanwhile, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has earned over Rs 480 crore worldwide and the film is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon. In terms of the domestic box office collection, the film has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark.

