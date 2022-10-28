Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know

    Parvathy Thiruvothu has shared a cryptic post that hints at the actor’s pregnancy. Since she hardly opens up about her personal life, whether the post is talking about her pregnancy or is related to a film, is something we are yet to figure out.

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy Here is everything you need to know drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    One of the most loved and celebrated stars, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, enjoys massive popularity on social media. The actor’s latest post on Instagram has taken all her fans by storm; it has basically left everyone puzzled, wondering if the actor shared an important update from her life or if it is something related to an upcoming film.

    Parvathy Thiruvothu, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a post that probably hints at her pregnancy. Yes, you read that right! She put up a picture of a pregnancy test that has got everyone wondering if she is pregnant or not. Soon after she put up the post, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the actor.

    "So. . The wonder begins," Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote while sharing the post. Take a look at the cryptic post here:

    ALSO READ: 'KGF’ star Yash is the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra 2?

    Parvathy Thiruvothu did not share many details in the post. Neither did she mention something about her marriage or any other detail from her personal life in the post. Parvathy is one of the actors who are very low-key about sharing details of their personal life on social media. And therefore, this pregnancy test picture has left everyone thinking if she was actually announcing her pregnancy or if it is a post that probably has to do with the actor’s upcoming film may be.

    A similar post was also shared by actress Amruta Subash on her Instagram handle. Amruta, just like Parvathy Thiruvothu, also shared the same picture with the exact same caption. After seeing Amruta’s post, it got the fans thinking if the two stars found this as a way to announce their new upcoming project.

    Check out Amruta Subash's post:

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Parvathy will be next seen in Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’. The film is helmed by director Pa Ranjith. On the other hand, actor Amruta Subash was last seen in ‘Dhamaka’ which was released last year.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: See how ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Kantara’ performed on Thursday

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fever-ayh

    Here's how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fever

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode-ayh

    WWE: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

    KGF star Yash is the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Brahmastra 2 drb

    'KGF’ star Yash is the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra 2?

    Box Office Report See how Ram Setu Thank God Har Har Mahadev Kantara performed on Thursday drb

    Box Office Report: See how ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Kantara’ performed on Thursday

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    Recent Stories

    'Our rules remain the same': India on Twitter ownership change AJR

    'Our rules remain the same': India on Twitter ownership change

    Here is how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fever-ayh

    Here's how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fever

    football Get well soon Pablo Mari Fans pray for Arsenal defender after being stabbed in Milan supermarket attack snt

    'Get well soon Pablo Mari': Fans pray for Arsenal defender after he was stabbed in Milan supermarket attack

    26 11 key planners still protected and unpunished: S Jaishankar - adt

    26/11 key planners still protected and unpunished: S Jaishankar

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode-ayh

    WWE: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon