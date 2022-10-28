Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know

Parvathy Thiruvothu has shared a cryptic post that hints at the actor’s pregnancy. Since she hardly opens up about her personal life, whether the post is talking about her pregnancy or is related to a film, is something we are yet to figure out.

One of the most loved and celebrated stars, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, enjoys massive popularity on social media. The actor’s latest post on Instagram has taken all her fans by storm; it has basically left everyone puzzled, wondering if the actor shared an important update from her life or if it is something related to an upcoming film.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a post that probably hints at her pregnancy. Yes, you read that right! She put up a picture of a pregnancy test that has got everyone wondering if she is pregnant or not. Soon after she put up the post, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the actor.

"So. . The wonder begins," Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote while sharing the post. Take a look at the cryptic post here:

Parvathy Thiruvothu did not share many details in the post. Neither did she mention something about her marriage or any other detail from her personal life in the post. Parvathy is one of the actors who are very low-key about sharing details of their personal life on social media. And therefore, this pregnancy test picture has left everyone thinking if she was actually announcing her pregnancy or if it is a post that probably has to do with the actor’s upcoming film may be.

A similar post was also shared by actress Amruta Subash on her Instagram handle. Amruta, just like Parvathy Thiruvothu, also shared the same picture with the exact same caption. After seeing Amruta’s post, it got the fans thinking if the two stars found this as a way to announce their new upcoming project.

Check out Amruta Subash's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Parvathy will be next seen in Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’. The film is helmed by director Pa Ranjith. On the other hand, actor Amruta Subash was last seen in ‘Dhamaka’ which was released last year.

