    'KGF’ star Yash is the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra 2?

    According to reports, the makers of ‘Brahmastra' trilogy are thinking about casting actor Yash as ‘Dev’ in the sequel. While there is no confirmation on this yet, the buzz has already got the fans excited.

    KGF star Yash is the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Brahmastra 2 drb
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    One of the biggest blockbusters of the year in Hindi cinema is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerjee, fans are awaiting to watch the sequel of the ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy, ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. Fans have been curious to know which stars are going to be seen in the sequel.

    Amidst this, there are reports that a big star from the South is one of the front runners for the character of ‘Dev’. Previously, there were speculations that Ranveer Singh will be seen as ‘Dev’. But now, rumour has it that the makers’ first choice for ‘Dev’ is none other than Kannada actor ‘Yash’.

    According to media reports, there are claims that the makers of ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ have chosen Yash to play the key character. However, the ‘KGF’ star has not yet said yes to the makers, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: See how 'Ram Setu', 'Thank God', 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Kantara' performed on Thursday

    So far the names of Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have been speculated for the role of Dev in ‘Brahmastra Part Two’. There have also been speculations that Amrita’s character might be played by Deepika Padukone. However, no official word on either of the casting has come from the makers.

    Furthermore, not only Dharma Productions which has backed ‘Brahmastra’, but Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment also wants to bring Yash on board for 'Karn'. It will reportedly be a mythological epic based on the Mahabharata.

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara'; here is what Thalaivar said

    Meanwhile, Brahmastra stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Part one which was released in the month of September also featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan too was seen in an extended cameo role in the movie. While Akkineni’s character died in the first part, the sequel might explore actor Dimple Kapadia’s character in the sequel; she too was seen in the first part.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
