Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

Within just a couple of days of its theatrical release, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, helmed by Mani Ratnam, has raked in more than Rs 60 crore. The film is fast inching towards entering the Rs 100 crore. Starring actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan, the film is a periodical drama that shows the history of the Chola dynasty.

After a successful opening day at the box office, Mani Ratnam's directorial venture 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' has continued with its craze among the audience on the second day as well. Starring a stellar cast of actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala among many others, the film raked in a lot of money at the box office on Friday. It continued with its streak on Saturday as well.

From the South to the Hindi-speaking belt, the film has been receiving a good response from the audience. While ‘Ponniyin Selva: I’ did a great job on the first day, its second-day collections also reflect a similar report. Released in the theatres on Friday, September 30, the story of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy and is a periodical drama.

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

Made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore, the film collected Rs 36.5 crore at the Indian box office on the first day. According to the initial figures, the film collected Rs 32.50 crore on the second day. The film's total collection at the domestic box office has gone up to Rs 69.00 crore.

ALSO READ: George Clooney responds to Brat Pitt's 'most handsome man' comment; here's what he said

Not only is ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ doing well in the Hindi belt, it's magic has gripped the South region as well. This is the third film in Tamil cinema to earn so much on opening day. The top two spots are occupied by Rajinikanth's "2.0" and "Kabali". It is being estimated that the film, which did a business of Rs 69.00 crore in two days, can collect Rs 100 crore on its first weekend.

'PS1' is a historical drama, whose story is based on the glorious history of the Chola Empire. From the background of the film to the story content and spectacular sets, the film has been made with a point to provide an impressive cinematic experience to the audience.