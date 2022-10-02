Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    Helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar, ‘Vikram Vedha’ stars actors Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film by the same title, which featured actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Take a look at the film’s performance on the second day of its release.

    Vikram Vedha Box Office collection day 2: Pace of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer remains sluggish on Saturday
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' was released in theatres on Friday after a long wait. The film marks the return of Hrithik Roshan to the big screen after a gap of almost three years. And therefore, fans of the actor as well as the makers were hopeful that the film would be doing good business. But, with the release of the film, it seems that the magic of Hrithik Roshan is no longer the same among the audience! The film's collection is also indicating the same thing.

    The first-day collection of the film itself was quite disappointing; it was lower than the collections of films such as 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The film collected only Rs 11.50 crore on the first day. This collection is considered quite disappointing for the film which was released with a total cost of Rs 190 crore.

    Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' seems to have a very slow pace at the box office. The opening of the film has been very bad, and the second-day collections were no different. According to initial reports, 'Vikram Vedha' collected Rs 12.70 crore on the second day. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office is a little over Rs 23 crore.

    The film has also seen an impact of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ on its collections. Both ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘PS: I’ was released in the theatres on the same day with the latter registering an impressive collection on its opening day.

    'Vikram Vedha' is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same title. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the original film which starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles was a superhit with the audience whereas the Hindi audience is not able to show much of its magic at the box office.

